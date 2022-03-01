AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.17

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 294892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.
AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
