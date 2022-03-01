AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of AGNC opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

