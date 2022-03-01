Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.800-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.85. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.54.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,389 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.