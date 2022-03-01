AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CAO Lara Thrush Long Sells 900 Shares

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AGCO stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.11. 23,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.85 and its 200-day moving average is $124.15.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AGCO by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AGCO by 136.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after buying an additional 123,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AGCO by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AGCO by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

