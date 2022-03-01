Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Affirm and Santander Consumer USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 Santander Consumer USA 0 8 1 0 2.11

Affirm presently has a consensus price target of $98.71, indicating a potential upside of 135.93%. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus price target of $39.45, indicating a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than Santander Consumer USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Santander Consumer USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Santander Consumer USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and Santander Consumer USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26% Santander Consumer USA 38.91% 45.67% 6.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affirm and Santander Consumer USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 13.67 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -12.91 Santander Consumer USA $8.09 billion 1.57 $910.91 million $10.06 4.14

Santander Consumer USA has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Santander Consumer USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Santander Consumer USA beats Affirm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

