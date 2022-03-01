AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up to $62.27

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.27, but opened at $72.77. AeroVironment shares last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 845 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3,550.72 and a beta of 0.36.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 537,489 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

