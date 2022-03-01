Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,926,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,142.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. 3,627,936 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.