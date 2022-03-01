Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IETC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,619 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26.

