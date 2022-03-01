Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-$13.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.40.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $161.19 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.82 and its 200 day moving average is $222.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

