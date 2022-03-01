Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Adient reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 24.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Adient by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 107,549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adient by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Adient has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

