Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $3,579,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

