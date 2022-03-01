AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $8,939,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

