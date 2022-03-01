Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFIB shares. UBS Group cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

AFIB stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.66.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

