Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 788.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000.

Accretion Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15. Accretion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

