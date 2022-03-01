Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 54,541 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $257,978.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 20,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 321,679 shares of company stock worth $1,375,793. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

