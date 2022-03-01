ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

