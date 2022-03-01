Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
ACHC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. 791,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,508. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 259,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,836,000 after acquiring an additional 240,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter.
About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
