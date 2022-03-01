Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 791,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,508. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

