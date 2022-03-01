Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 827,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 53,338 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACTG opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.42. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

In other news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $29,592.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

