Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

SIVR opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

