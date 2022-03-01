Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.21

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ASLI opened at GBX 103.28 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £390.01 million and a PE ratio of 8.20. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a one year low of GBX 97.20 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider John A. N. Heawood acquired 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,759.16).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

