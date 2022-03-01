Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $26,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $9,386,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 251.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 274.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $2,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.