AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 112,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 262,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.43. 333,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $259.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $150.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.