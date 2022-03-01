Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average of $127.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

