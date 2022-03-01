AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Shares of SKFRY stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. 115,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

