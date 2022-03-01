AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.15

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 142304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Danske lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. DNB Markets raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

