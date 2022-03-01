9,135 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CODI opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Compass Diversified’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

