8PAY One Day Volume Tops $247,854.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $2.13 million and $247,854.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.53 or 0.06755496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.48 or 1.00207643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002784 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

