87,076 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Bought by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,057,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 115,266 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,703,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,961,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,150,000 after acquiring an additional 93,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.