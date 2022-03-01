8,650 Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $549,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,800 shares of company stock worth $13,355,333. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

