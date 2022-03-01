8,406 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $340.82 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.83.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,057. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.