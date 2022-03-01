81,732 Shares in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Holley Inc has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

