6,115 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,345,000 after acquiring an additional 565,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after acquiring an additional 652,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22.

