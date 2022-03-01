60,649 Shares in Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of RANI stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

