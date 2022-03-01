$573.51 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will report $573.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.34 million and the lowest is $570.00 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $479.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 165,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,999. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 209,149 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after buying an additional 184,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,833.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after buying an additional 130,299 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

