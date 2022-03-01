5,284 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,284 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,270. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

