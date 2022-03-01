51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 43,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 405,446 shares.The stock last traded at $56.60 and had previously closed at $51.15.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

