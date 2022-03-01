500 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Bought by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $397,426,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 149.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 79,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $7,850,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.33. 25,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,676. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.93. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.