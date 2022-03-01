4,948 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

