$42.37 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $43.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $172.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $179.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $186.63 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $193.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

MBWM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

MBWM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,938. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $577.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

