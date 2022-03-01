3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Raised to $23.00 at Bank of America

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

NYSE:DDD traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,864. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,326 shares of company stock valued at $403,432 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.