3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,326 shares of company stock worth $403,432 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 68,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in 3D Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 43.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 79.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,268 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,442 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

