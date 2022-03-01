37,056 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113,927.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $113,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

