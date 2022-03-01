356 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Apple by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 34,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 74,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.41. 1,625,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,856,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

