$326.64 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) to announce $326.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.20 million. Denbury posted sales of $251.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Shares of DEN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.22. 12,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,230. Denbury has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Denbury by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Denbury by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Denbury by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

