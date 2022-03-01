29,442 Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bright Health Group by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BHG opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

BHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

