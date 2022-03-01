2,460 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 225,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,745,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

