$242.24 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $242.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.13 million and the lowest is $236.20 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $212.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $992.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.52 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,434 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCTR opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

