$229.83 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will report $229.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences reported sales of $148.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $941.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $949.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $789.48 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $971.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after buying an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $59,130,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 133,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

