21,992 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,778,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,232,000 after purchasing an additional 210,818 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 858,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

ABCB opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

